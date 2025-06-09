Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Video Interview – Napoli Campione

    NAPLES, ITALY

    06.12.2025

    Video by Seaman Chance Hanson 

    AFN Naples

    250612-N-JA925-1002 NAPLES, Italy (June 12, 2025) – AFN Naples interview with Marilena Minieri, President, Welfare Recreation Association (WRA), and Rocco Merola, Vice President, WRA, June 12, 2025. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chance Hanson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 05:36
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 967721
    VIRIN: 250612-N-JA925-1002
    Filename: DOD_111091842
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: NAPLES, IT

