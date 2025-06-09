2CR continues its legacy of innovation through Project Flytrap

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/967716" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Eric Love, platoon leader assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment (3-2CR), and Capt. David Smith, the company commander of “Lightning” Troop, 3-2CR, speak about the opportunity to be part of Project Flytrap at Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, June 19, 2025. The Soldiers of the regiment tested the capabilities of new, lower-cost and portable technology in various counter-unmanned aerial systems situational training exercises. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Magaña)



“Attack Plan” by Edward Cooper is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of the 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s license, please email team@dewolfemusic.com