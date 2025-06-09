Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2CR continues its legacy of innovation through Project Flytrap

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.22.2025

    Video by Spc. Elijah Magana 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Eric Love, platoon leader assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment (3-2CR), and Capt. David Smith, the company commander of “Lightning” Troop, 3-2CR, speak about the opportunity to be part of Project Flytrap at Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, June 19, 2025. The Soldiers of the regiment tested the capabilities of new, lower-cost and portable technology in various counter-unmanned aerial systems situational training exercises. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Magaña)

    “Attack Plan” by Edward Cooper is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of the 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s license, please email team@dewolfemusic.com

    Date Taken: 06.22.2025
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 07:40
    Length: 00:00:28
    EUCOM
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    EuropeAfricaInnovation
    ProjFlytrap

