U.S. Army 1st Lt. Eric Love, platoon leader assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment (3-2CR), and Capt. David Smith, the company commander of “Lightning” Troop, 3-2CR, speak about the opportunity to be part of Project Flytrap at Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, June 19, 2025. The Soldiers of the regiment tested the capabilities of new, lower-cost and portable technology in various counter-unmanned aerial systems situational training exercises. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Magaña)
“Attack Plan” by Edward Cooper is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of the 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s license, please email team@dewolfemusic.com
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2025 07:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|967716
|VIRIN:
|250623-A-VC863-5276
|Filename:
|DOD_111091822
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2CR continues its legacy of innovation through Project Flytrap, by SPC Elijah Magana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
