    AFN Naples Social Media Video – Napoli Campione

    NAPLES, ITALY

    06.12.2025

    Video by Seaman Chance Hanson 

    AFN Naples

    250623-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (June 23, 2025) – Social media cut of AFN Naples video highlighting a celebration of the Società Sportiva Calcio Napoli winning the 2025 Italian League Championship title on Naval Support Activity Naples, Capodichino, June 12, 2025. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chance Hanson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 04:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967712
    VIRIN: 250623-N-JA925-1001
    Filename: DOD_111091812
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Social Media Video – Napoli Campione, by SN Chance Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

