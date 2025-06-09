250623-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (June 23, 2025) – Social media cut of AFN Naples video highlighting a celebration of the Società Sportiva Calcio Napoli winning the 2025 Italian League Championship title on Naval Support Activity Naples, Capodichino, June 12, 2025. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chance Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2025 04:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|967712
|VIRIN:
|250623-N-JA925-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111091812
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFN Naples Social Media Video – Napoli Campione, by SN Chance Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.