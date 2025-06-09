German Air Force Trains in GTA - B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



German Aviators assigned to Hubschraubergeschwader 64 (Air Wing 64) fly and shoot off the Sikorsky CH-53 transport helicopter in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 17, 2025. Air Wing 64 is the Special Operations Aviations Wing for the Germany Air Force. The 7th Army Training Command provides training support to U.S. Army Europe and Africa Major Subordinate Commands, NATO Allies and select partners by providing live, virtual and constructive training support that replicates the multi-domain battlefield in order to build combat credible deterrence forces. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Collin Mackall)