    German Air Force Trains in GTA - B-Roll

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.16.2025

    Video by Sgt. Collin Mackall 

    7th Army Training Command

    German Aviators assigned to Hubschraubergeschwader 64 (Air Wing 64) fly and shoot off the Sikorsky CH-53 transport helicopter in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 17, 2025. Air Wing 64 is the Special Operations Aviations Wing for the Germany Air Force. The 7th Army Training Command provides training support to U.S. Army Europe and Africa Major Subordinate Commands, NATO Allies and select partners by providing live, virtual and constructive training support that replicates the multi-domain battlefield in order to build combat credible deterrence forces. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Collin Mackall)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 08:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967704
    VIRIN: 250617-A-XV403-5844
    Filename: DOD_111091762
    Length: 00:09:19
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

