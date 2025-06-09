German Aviators assigned to Hubschraubergeschwader 64 (Air Wing 64) fly and shoot off the Sikorsky CH-53 transport helicopter in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 17, 2025. Air Wing 64 is the Special Operations Aviations Wing for the Germany Air Force. The 7th Army Training Command provides training support to U.S. Army Europe and Africa Major Subordinate Commands, NATO Allies and select partners by providing live, virtual and constructive training support that replicates the multi-domain battlefield in order to build combat credible deterrence forces. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Collin Mackall)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2025 08:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967704
|VIRIN:
|250617-A-XV403-5844
|Filename:
|DOD_111091762
|Length:
|00:09:19
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, German Air Force Trains in GTA - B-Roll, by SGT Collin Mackall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.