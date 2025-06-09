Chief Brian Gilstrap, an LCAC (Landing Craft, Air Cushion) Craftmaster from Naval Beach Unit 7, was recently accepted into Aviation Officer Candidate School. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2025 01:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|967699
|VIRIN:
|250612-N-KW172-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111091560
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Chief Brian Gilstrap Accepted to Aviation Officer Candidate School, by PO2 Grant Gorzocoski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.