1-507TH BASIC AIRBORNE COURSE

U.S. Army Airborne Students, assigned to Alpha, Bravo, and Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment, attends the Army's Basic Airborne Course at Fort Benning, GA., June 8-12, 2025. The Basic Airborne Course is a three week course where Soldiers from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces are trained in basic paratrooper techniques and focuses on developing leadership, self-confidence, and aggression through physical and mental conditioning, preparing Soldiers for parachute operations in combat. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2025 22:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|967691
|VIRIN:
|061425-A-BZ540-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111091452
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
