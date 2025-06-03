Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News, June 3, 2025

    JAPAN

    06.02.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen  

    On this Pacific News: U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines conducted a simulated airfield seizure during Kamandag 9 at Barong Airstrip, Philippines. Also, during Exercise Kamandag 9, U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines participated in a subject matter expert exchange at oyster Bay, Philippines. U.S. Marine Corps amphibious combat vehicles conducted qualifications aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry during Quarterly Underway amphibious Readiness Training 25-3 in the Pacific Ocean.

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.22.2025 22:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 967690
    VIRIN: 250603-F-WN543-8269
    Filename: DOD_111091435
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

