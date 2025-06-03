Pacific News, June 3, 2025

On this Pacific News: U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines conducted a simulated airfield seizure during Kamandag 9 at Barong Airstrip, Philippines. Also, during Exercise Kamandag 9, U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines participated in a subject matter expert exchange at oyster Bay, Philippines. U.S. Marine Corps amphibious combat vehicles conducted qualifications aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry during Quarterly Underway amphibious Readiness Training 25-3 in the Pacific Ocean.
