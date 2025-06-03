Pacific News, June 3, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this Pacific News: U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines conducted a simulated airfield seizure during Kamandag 9 at Barong Airstrip, Philippines. Also, during Exercise Kamandag 9, U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines participated in a subject matter expert exchange at oyster Bay, Philippines. U.S. Marine Corps amphibious combat vehicles conducted qualifications aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry during Quarterly Underway amphibious Readiness Training 25-3 in the Pacific Ocean.