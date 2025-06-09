Kunsan AB participates in the annual Norwegian Foot March

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing participate in the Norwegian Foot March, June 6, 2025, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The event challenged participants to complete an 18.6-mile ruck march while carrying a 25-pound pack. Out of 129 who signed up, 85 finished the course and 55 earned the Norwegian Foot March badge. The event promotes physical readiness and resilience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mason Hargrove)
