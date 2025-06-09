Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kunsan AB participates in the annual Norwegian Foot March

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.05.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Mason Hargrove  

    AFN Kunsan

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing participate in the Norwegian Foot March, June 6, 2025, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The event challenged participants to complete an 18.6-mile ruck march while carrying a 25-pound pack. Out of 129 who signed up, 85 finished the course and 55 earned the Norwegian Foot March badge. The event promotes physical readiness and resilience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mason Hargrove)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.22.2025 20:18
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 967685
    VIRIN: 250606-F-RL243-1105
    Filename: DOD_111091321
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kunsan AB participates in the annual Norwegian Foot March, by SrA Mason Hargrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kunsan
    Norwegian Foot March
    AFN Kunsan

