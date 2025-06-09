250616-N-MQ781-2001 ST. GEORGE'S Grenada (June 16, 2025) The Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) departed St. George’s, Grenada, June 16, 2025, after spending seven days providing medical services such as dental procedures, health and wellness information, medical exams and surgeries during its first site visit of Continuing Promise 2025 (CP25). Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alfredo Marron)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2025 18:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|967682
|VIRIN:
|250616-N-MQ781-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111091247
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|GD
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CP25 Grenada Wrap-Up, by PO2 Alfredo Marron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.