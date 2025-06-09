Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Comfort Flight Operations

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    06.17.2025

    Video by Spc. Ethan Mccubbins 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    250617-A-TN407-1100 CARIBBEAN SEA (June 17, 2025) An MH-60 Sierra Seahawk helicopter assigned to the "Dragon Whales" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28 takes off from the flight deck of the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) during Continuing Promise 2025, June 17, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/ U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ethan McCubbins)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.22.2025 15:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967681
    VIRIN: 250617-A-TN407-1100
    Filename: DOD_111091193
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Comfort Flight Operations, by SPC Ethan Mccubbins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

