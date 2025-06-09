250617-A-TN407-1100 CARIBBEAN SEA (June 17, 2025) An MH-60 Sierra Seahawk helicopter assigned to the "Dragon Whales" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28 takes off from the flight deck of the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) during Continuing Promise 2025, June 17, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/ U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ethan McCubbins)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2025 15:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967681
|VIRIN:
|250617-A-TN407-1100
|Filename:
|DOD_111091193
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|CARIBBEAN SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USNS Comfort Flight Operations, by SPC Ethan Mccubbins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
