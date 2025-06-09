250614-A-LS473-1001 ST. GEORGE'S, Grenada (June 14, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) perform a dental procedure on a Grenadian civilian in St. George's, Grenada, June 14, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/ U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. William Hunter)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2025 13:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967679
|VIRIN:
|250614-A-LS473-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111091169
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|CARIBBEAN SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CP25 Medsite Dental Surgeries, by CPL William Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
