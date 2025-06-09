Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CP25 Medsite Dental Surgeries

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    06.14.2025

    Video by Cpl. William Hunter 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    250614-A-LS473-1001 ST. GEORGE'S, Grenada (June 14, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) perform a dental procedure on a Grenadian civilian in St. George's, Grenada, June 14, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/ U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. William Hunter)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.22.2025 13:22
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA

    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    USNS Comfort (T-AH 20)
    CP25

