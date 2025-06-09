B-Roll of U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Arizona Guard Medical Readiness Detachment, conduct combat medical treatment and evacuation training for United States allies, during Khaan Quest 2025, at Five Hills Training Area in Mongolia, June 22, 2025. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolian Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army photo by Staff. Sgt. Christopher D Stelter)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2025 18:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967675
|VIRIN:
|250622-A-LQ427-8437
|Filename:
|DOD_111091090
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Khaan Quest Combat Medical Training, by SSG Christopher Stelter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.