    Khaan Quest Combat Medical Training

    FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MONGOLIA

    06.22.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Stelter 

    207th Public Affairs Detachment

    B-Roll of U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Arizona Guard Medical Readiness Detachment, conduct combat medical treatment and evacuation training for United States allies, during Khaan Quest 2025, at Five Hills Training Area in Mongolia, June 22, 2025. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolian Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army photo by Staff. Sgt. Christopher D Stelter)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2025
    Date Posted: 06.22.2025 18:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967675
    VIRIN: 250622-A-LQ427-8437
    Filename: DOD_111091090
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MN

    This work, Khaan Quest Combat Medical Training, by SSG Christopher Stelter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KhaanQuest25, Readiness, FreeandOpenIndoPacific, Partnership

