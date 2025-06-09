Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    [Khaan Quest 2025] Convoy Operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MONGOLIA

    06.17.2025

    Video by Capt. Anthony Kapelka 

    207th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Jeremy Knee, a military police officer assigned to 390th Military Police Battalion, 11th Military Police Brigade, 200th Military Police Command conducts an interview about convoy operations training at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia on 17 June, 2025. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolian Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Anthony Kapelka)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.22.2025 07:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967673
    VIRIN: 250617-A-WA435-4049
    Filename: DOD_111091083
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, [Khaan Quest 2025] Convoy Operations, by CPT Anthony Kapelka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KhaanQuest25, Readiness, FreeandOpenIndoPacific, Partnership

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download