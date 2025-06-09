U.S. Army assessors collect & analyze CUAS data during Project Flytrap

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army 1st Lt. Omar Parada, a senior data assessor assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, explains the importance of assessment teams during Project Flytrap at Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, June 19, 2025. Parada recorded various types of data on the new counter-unmanned aerial systems to be analyzed for future utilization. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Magaña)



~Transcript~



1st Lt. Omar Parada:

“My primary position here is being an assessment team senior for Project Flytrap. So an assessor really goes out there, follows along, and basically becomes an [observer controller] O.C. for all users of future equipment coming out. We're trying to get a lot of analytical data. And with that analytical data, we can start using new ways and develop new tactics. You can have a piece of equipment that doesn't seem that useful, but soldiers find a unique way to implement it into a standard platoon, and then it becomes probably one of the best things we could use. Whatever data and analytics we come out of this will directly impact all future infantry platoons, as this is the way warfare is moving for the future. So it'll give us a new opportunity to develop new tactics and probably change doctrine for the future Soldiers.”



~Music~



“Preparing for War” by Daniel Millidge is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of the 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s license, please email team@dewolfemusic.com