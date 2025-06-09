U.S. Army field tests new CUAS tech for Flytrap

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Capt. David Smith, company commander of “Lightning” Troop, 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, explains the intent of field testing new counter-unmanned aerial systems during Project Flytrap at Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, June 19, 2025. Smith explained that the new technology being tested could be utilized by the U.S. Army in standard future training. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Magaña)



~Transcript~



(00:06) Capt. David Smith:

“Project Fly Trap is an operation that's centered around new equipment testing and new equipment fielding of counter-unmanned aerial systems. So what we've seen in the past are very stationary systems. The Army is currently going through an innovation period where we're trying to put these counter-UAS systems into the hands of the soldier, the end-user on the ground.”



(00:33) Capt. David Smith:

“As the troop commander, I have the opportunity to have counter-UAS systems in a mounted platform as we execute our operations. We have a variety of systems out here to include Pit Bull wingmen, the Focus Fusion System. The Army is taking a look as a whole across the spectrum of what could potentially be utilized in the future.”



(00:55) Staff Sgt. Kirk Smith, squad leader assigned to 3-2CR:

“I have contact right beside you.”



~Music~



“A Hero Will Rise” by Stephen McKeon is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of the 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s license, please email team@dewolfemusic.com



