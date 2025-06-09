U.S. Soldiers test C-UAS integration for situational training exercises during Project Flytrap

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct situational training exercises during Project Flytrap at Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, June 21, 2025. The Soldiers integrated new, low-cost and portable counter-unmanned aerial systems into the missions to gather data on the efficacy of the new technology. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Magaña)



~Timestamps~



(00:00) Title Card

(00:06) U.S. Soldiers plan for the upcoming platoon mission.

(00:25) Soldier holds security position with a Smartshooter attachment on his M4A1 carbine rifle.

(00:36-01:21) Various shots of Soldiers holding security positions.

(01:22-02:22) Soldiers quietly maneuver through the woods toward the mission objective.

(02:23-03:15) Soldiers react to contact and return fire.

(03:16-03:37) Soldiers locate and move toward opposition forces in a concealed tunnel system.

(03:38-04:36) A squad pursues opposition forces inside the tunnel system.

(04:37) An opposition forces unmanned aerial system circles the woodline.

(04:44-05:07) Soldier searches for unmanned aerial systems in the area and moves toward the objective.