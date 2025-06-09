Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Soldiers test C-UAS integration for situational training exercises during Project Flytrap

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.20.2025

    Video by Spc. Elijah Magana 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct situational training exercises during Project Flytrap at Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, June 21, 2025. The Soldiers integrated new, low-cost and portable counter-unmanned aerial systems into the missions to gather data on the efficacy of the new technology. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Magaña)

    ~Timestamps~

    (00:00) Title Card
    (00:06) U.S. Soldiers plan for the upcoming platoon mission.
    (00:25) Soldier holds security position with a Smartshooter attachment on his M4A1 carbine rifle.
    (00:36-01:21) Various shots of Soldiers holding security positions.
    (01:22-02:22) Soldiers quietly maneuver through the woods toward the mission objective.
    (02:23-03:15) Soldiers react to contact and return fire.
    (03:16-03:37) Soldiers locate and move toward opposition forces in a concealed tunnel system.
    (03:38-04:36) A squad pursues opposition forces inside the tunnel system.
    (04:37) An opposition forces unmanned aerial system circles the woodline.
    (04:44-05:07) Soldier searches for unmanned aerial systems in the area and moves toward the objective.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2025
    Date Posted: 06.22.2025 03:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967665
    VIRIN: 250621-A-VC863-2156
    Filename: DOD_111091003
    Length: 00:05:06
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Soldiers test C-UAS integration for situational training exercises during Project Flytrap, by SPC Elijah Magana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    VCorps, ProjFlytrap, StrongerTogether, EuropeAfricaInnovation, EUCOM, WeAreNATO

    OPTIONS

