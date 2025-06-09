Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Signal Corps 165th Anniversary

    FORT GORDON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2025

    Video by Tai Doick  

    U.S. Army Signal School

    From a single spark to a blazing legacy: Happy 165th Birthday to the U.S. Army Signal Corps!

    Since 1860, the Signal Corps has ignited the path of progress—transforming the way the Army communicates, commands, and conquers. From wig-wag flags and telegraphs to satellites and cyber networks, we’ve been the vanguard of connection, innovation, and resilience.

    Today, we honor 165 years of unwavering service—lighting the way for those who fight, lead, and defend.

    Here’s to the past we built and the future we signal.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2025
    Date Posted: 06.21.2025 21:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967662
    VIRIN: 250621-A-IS636-1266
    Filename: DOD_111090732
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: FORT GORDON, GEORGIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Signal Corps 165th Anniversary, by Tai Doick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    signal corps
    Army history
    Signal regiment
    Signal Corps Birthday
    Army history and heritage
    Signal History

