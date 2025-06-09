U.S. Army Signal Corps 165th Anniversary

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



From a single spark to a blazing legacy: Happy 165th Birthday to the U.S. Army Signal Corps!



Since 1860, the Signal Corps has ignited the path of progress—transforming the way the Army communicates, commands, and conquers. From wig-wag flags and telegraphs to satellites and cyber networks, we’ve been the vanguard of connection, innovation, and resilience.



Today, we honor 165 years of unwavering service—lighting the way for those who fight, lead, and defend.



Here’s to the past we built and the future we signal.