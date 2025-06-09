From a single spark to a blazing legacy: Happy 165th Birthday to the U.S. Army Signal Corps!
Since 1860, the Signal Corps has ignited the path of progress—transforming the way the Army communicates, commands, and conquers. From wig-wag flags and telegraphs to satellites and cyber networks, we’ve been the vanguard of connection, innovation, and resilience.
Today, we honor 165 years of unwavering service—lighting the way for those who fight, lead, and defend.
Here’s to the past we built and the future we signal.
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2025 21:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|967662
|VIRIN:
|250621-A-IS636-1266
|Filename:
|DOD_111090732
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|FORT GORDON, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Signal Corps 165th Anniversary, by Tai Doick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.