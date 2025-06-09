Marines Live-Fire Exercise Aboard USNS Comfort

250619-N-BP862-1001 CARIBBEAN SEA (July 19, 2025) Marines assigned to Marine Corps Security Force Regiment, FAST Battalion, Bravo Company, 5th Platoon, conduct a live-fire exercise aboard the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) during Continuing Promise 2025, June 19, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/ U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Boatright)
Date Taken:
|06.19.2025
Date Posted:
|06.21.2025 18:39
Category:
|B-Roll
Length:
|00:01:11
Location:
|CARIBBEAN SEA
