23d ATF Expeditionary Skills Exercise B-Roll

Airmen from the 23d Air Task Force conduct a two-phase expeditionary exercise at Fort Bliss, Texas, June 7–19. The training sharpens base-protection skills, logistics management, TCCC and command and control procedures in a simulated deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Leighton Lucero)
|06.10.2025
|06.21.2025 14:47
|B-Roll
|967653
|250621-F-SD514-2001
|DOD_111090655
|00:05:36
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|1
|1
