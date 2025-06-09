Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    23d ATF Expeditionary Skills Exercise B-Roll

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Leighton Lucero 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    Airmen from the 23d Air Task Force conduct a two-phase expeditionary exercise at Fort Bliss, Texas, June 7–19. The training sharpens base-protection skills, logistics management, TCCC and command and control procedures in a simulated deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Leighton Lucero)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.21.2025 14:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967653
    VIRIN: 250621-F-SD514-2001
    Filename: DOD_111090655
    Length: 00:05:36
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

    exercise
    Mission Ready Airmen
    AFFORGEN
    Air Task Force
    Training & Readiness

