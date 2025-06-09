AMFS 2025 Teaser

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Naval Forces Africa and U.S. Marine Forces Africa will host the African Maritime Forces Summit in Port Louis, Mauritius from June 23 to 27, 2025. The summit seeks to bring together senior leaders from African maritime forces, naval infantries, and militaries, alongside international partners, to address critical maritime security challenges facing the African continent. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher)