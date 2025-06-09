AMFS 2025 Teaser

U.S. Naval Forces Africa and U.S. Marine Forces Africa will host the African Maritime Forces Summit in Port Louis, Mauritius from June 23 to 27, 2025. The summit seeks to bring together senior leaders from African maritime forces, naval infantries, and militaries, alongside international partners, to address critical maritime security challenges facing the African continent. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2025 13:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|967652
|VIRIN:
|250621-M-RT859-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111090642
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|PORT LOUIS, MU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.