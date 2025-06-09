Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Land Navigation, RC25

    JOINT BASE CAPE COD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Video by Sgt. James Toohey 

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    Joint Base Cape Cod, Ma - U.S. Army Capt. Christian Carter instructs Basic Land Navigation to members of the Regional Cooperation at Camp Edwards, Mass, June 18, 2025. Nearly 250 military personnel from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan (U.N. neutral participant), Uzbekistan, Mongolia, and the United States, along with observers from Armenia, United Kingdom, and Georgia, began the 14-day Regional Cooperation 25. (Army National Guard video by Sgt. James Toohey)

    Location: JOINT BASE CAPE COD, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    This work, Land Navigation, RC25, by SGT James Toohey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    regionalcooperation25
    RegionalCooperation2025

