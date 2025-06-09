U.S. Air Force, Army, Navy, Marines and Japanese Air Self-Defense Forces participate in week one of Red Flag-Alaska 25-2 at Joint-Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 16-20, 2025. This exercise simulates the complexities of potential Indo-Pacific scenarios, providing unique opportunities to integrate various forces into joint, coalition and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases, enhancing our ability to respond effectively to contingencies in the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Matthew Arachikavitz)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2025 13:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|967648
|VIRIN:
|250619-F-FV598-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111090628
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|JBER, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. and JASDF service members participate in Red Flag-Alaska 25-2, by SrA Matthew Arachikavitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.