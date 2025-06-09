Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and JASDF service members participate in Red Flag-Alaska 25-2

    JBER, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Matthew Arachikavitz 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force, Army, Navy, Marines and Japanese Air Self-Defense Forces participate in week one of Red Flag-Alaska 25-2 at Joint-Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 16-20, 2025. This exercise simulates the complexities of potential Indo-Pacific scenarios, providing unique opportunities to integrate various forces into joint, coalition and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases, enhancing our ability to respond effectively to contingencies in the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Matthew Arachikavitz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2025
    Date Posted: 06.21.2025 13:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967648
    VIRIN: 250619-F-FV598-1001
    Filename: DOD_111090628
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: JBER, ALASKA, US

    PACAF
    Red Flag-Alaska
    INDOPACOM
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    contentcollectionweek
    RF-A 25-2

