U.S. Coast Guard and members of the Regional Cooperation conduct Entry Control Point Operations, at Tactical Training base Kelly, Camp Edwards, Mass, June 18, 2025. Nearly 250 military personnel from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan (U.N. neutral participant), Uzbekistan, Mongolia, and the United States, along with observers from Armenia, United Kingdom, and Georgia, began the 14-day Regional Cooperation 25. (Army National Guard video by Sgt. James Toohey)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2025 12:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|967646
|VIRIN:
|250618-Z-LP666-1001
|PIN:
|250618
|Filename:
|DOD_111090623
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CAPE COD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Entry Control Point Operations at RC25, by SGT James Toohey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.