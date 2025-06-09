Iowa Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, near completion of Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation 25-08 at Fort Polk, Louisiana. Brig. Gen. Derek Adams, Senior Trainer for the rotation and Iowa National Guard Land Component Commander, along with 1st Lt. Austin Cox, Personnel Officer for the 334th Brigade Support Battalion, and 1st Sgt. Bryan Kratz, B Co., 1-133 Infantry Battalion, discuss the challenges of JRTC training and how it prepares the brigade for its upcoming mobilization.
(U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Annalise Guckenberger)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2025 12:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|967645
|VIRIN:
|250619-Z-XK345-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111090604
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|LEESVILLE, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|8
|High-Res. Downloads:
|8
This work, Iowa National Guard Soldiers reflect on JRTC 25-08, by 1SG Jason Everett, SSG Annalise Guckenberger, SGT Ruth Harrington, SPC Diana Nguyen, SGT Ryan Reed and SGT Matthew Tudor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
