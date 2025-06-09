Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa National Guard Soldiers reflect on JRTC 25-08

    LEESVILLE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2025

    Video by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett, Staff Sgt. Annalise Guckenberger, Sgt. Ruth Harrington, Spc. Diana Nguyen, Sgt. Ryan Reed and Sgt. Matthew Tudor

    135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Iowa Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, near completion of Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation 25-08 at Fort Polk, Louisiana. Brig. Gen. Derek Adams, Senior Trainer for the rotation and Iowa National Guard Land Component Commander, along with 1st Lt. Austin Cox, Personnel Officer for the 334th Brigade Support Battalion, and 1st Sgt. Bryan Kratz, B Co., 1-133 Infantry Battalion, discuss the challenges of JRTC training and how it prepares the brigade for its upcoming mobilization.
    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Annalise Guckenberger)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2025
    Date Posted: 06.21.2025 12:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967645
    VIRIN: 250619-Z-XK345-1002
    Filename: DOD_111090604
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: LEESVILLE, LOUISIANA, US

    This work, Iowa National Guard Soldiers reflect on JRTC 25-08, by 1SG Jason Everett, SSG Annalise Guckenberger, SGT Ruth Harrington, SPC Diana Nguyen, SGT Ryan Reed and SGT Matthew Tudor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Iowa National Guard
    Fort Polk
    JRTC 25-08

