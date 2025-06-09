Iowa National Guard Soldiers reflect on JRTC 25-08

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Iowa Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, near completion of Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation 25-08 at Fort Polk, Louisiana. Brig. Gen. Derek Adams, Senior Trainer for the rotation and Iowa National Guard Land Component Commander, along with 1st Lt. Austin Cox, Personnel Officer for the 334th Brigade Support Battalion, and 1st Sgt. Bryan Kratz, B Co., 1-133 Infantry Battalion, discuss the challenges of JRTC training and how it prepares the brigade for its upcoming mobilization.

(U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Annalise Guckenberger)