    185th ARW Medical Group conducts annual training in Landstuhl, Germany b-roll

    LANDSTUHL, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.20.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Olivia Monk 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    185th Air Refueling Wing Medical Group personnel conduct required annual training this June at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany to stay proficient in their duties and remain qualified for deployment. The Med Group completed 40-hour shift requirements in a hospital setting along with Tactical Combat Casualty Care.

    Date Taken: 06.20.2025
    Date Posted: 06.21.2025 10:01
    VIRIN: 250618-Z-AR334-1002
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 185th ARW Medical Group conducts annual training in Landstuhl, Germany b-roll, by SSgt Olivia Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    185th ARW, Iowa ANG, Medical Group, Training, Germany

