U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade conduct medical evacuation hoist training during Saber Guardian 25, K Hill, Hungary, June 19, 2025. This training focuses on the effective use of helicopter hoists for extracting personnel from areas where landing is not possible, ensuring timely medical assistance. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sar Paw)
Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict.
"Brace for Impact" by Oscar Lo Brutto is licensed by De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of this 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s license please email team@dewolfemusic.com
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2025 02:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|967634
|VIRIN:
|250620-A-GV482-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_111090459
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|K HILL, HU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 12CAB Soldiers conduct MEDEVAC hoist training during Saber Guardian 25, by SPC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.