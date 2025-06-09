U.S. Coast Guard Marine Environmental Protection

U.S. Coast Guard members demonstrate the Coast Guard's mission of Marine Environmental Protection. The Coast Guard is the leading federal agency for preparedness and response to oil and hazardous substance release. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avery Tibbets)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2025 00:05
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|967633
|VIRIN:
|250620-G-BQ071-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111090449
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.