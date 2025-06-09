Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From Questions to Confidence: Mitchell County’s Work with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPRUCE PINE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Mitchell County Manager Allen Cook shared how his county partnered with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for waterway debris removal following Hurricane Helene, Spruce Pine, North Carolina, June 18, 2025. The collaboration helped clear blocked rivers and reduce future flood risk, turning early skepticism into long-term support (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 18:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967626
    VIRIN: 250618-A-FB511-6195
    Filename: DOD_111090350
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: SPRUCE PINE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Questions to Confidence: Mitchell County’s Work with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Wilmington District
    Hurricane Helene
    Hurricane Helene response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download