    Interview: Lt. Col. Brandon Chase speaks about USAG Poland's U.S. Army 250th Birthday celebration

    POLAND

    06.14.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Gabriel Held and Sgt. Rebekah Wall

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Brandon Chase, commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 1st Armored Division, describes his experience participating in the U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Poland U.S. Army's 250th Birthday in Boleslawiec, Poland, June 14, 2025. The U.S. Army Birthday celebration marked a historic partnership between USAG Poland and the host nation community. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gabriel Held)

    AFNE
    USAG Poland
    Army 250 Birthday
    Republic of Poland (Poland)

