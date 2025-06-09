Interview: Lt. Col. Brandon Chase speaks about USAG Poland's U.S. Army 250th Birthday celebration

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Brandon Chase, commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 1st Armored Division, describes his experience participating in the U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Poland U.S. Army's 250th Birthday in Boleslawiec, Poland, June 14, 2025. The U.S. Army Birthday celebration marked a historic partnership between USAG Poland and the host nation community. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gabriel Held)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2025 16:51
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|967621
|VIRIN:
|250614-F-XX926-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_111090292
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
