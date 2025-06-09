Interview: Lt. Col. Brandon Chase speaks about USAG Poland's U.S. Army 250th Birthday celebration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Lt. Col. Brandon Chase, commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 1st Armored Division, describes his experience participating in the U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Poland U.S. Army's 250th Birthday in Boleslawiec, Poland, June 14, 2025. The U.S. Army Birthday celebration marked a historic partnership between USAG Poland and the host nation community. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gabriel Held)