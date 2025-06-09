Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Oak Hill Departs in Atlantic Alliance 2025 support of exercise Atlantic Alliance 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.20.2025

    Video by Seaman Recruit Nathan Sears 

    USS OAK HILL

    The Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51) departs Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, June 20, in support of Atlantic Alliance 2025 (AA25). U.S. 2nd Fleet and II Marine Expeditionary Force, alongside Allies from the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, will conduct AA25, the premier East Coast naval integration exercise designed to rehearse, train, and refine U.S. Navy and Marine Corps amphibious capabilities while improving interoperability with our Allies in the littoral environment. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nathan Sears)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 16:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967620
    VIRIN: 250620-N-LS368-1001
    Filename: DOD_111090283
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Oak Hill Departs in Atlantic Alliance 2025 support of exercise Atlantic Alliance 2025, by SR Nathan Sears, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download