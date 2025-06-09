Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson Weekly SITREP June 20

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Pentagon Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson delivers recorded remarks at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., June 20, 2025. (DOD video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 16:41
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 967619
    VIRIN: 250620-F-VS137-1306
    Filename: DOD_111090280
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson Weekly SITREP June 20, by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pentagon
    CJCS
    SecDef
    recruiting
    Washington D. C.
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download