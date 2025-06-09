Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hand Grenade Assault Course | 1st Regiment, Advanced Camp

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2025

    Video by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadets assigned to 1st Regiment, Advanced Camp, participate in the Hand Grenade Assault Course on Fort Knox, Ky., June 12, 2024. Each lane consists of seven tasks, requiring Cadets to navigate various obstacles while engaging targets by throwing practice grenades from five different positions. | Video by Andrew Berger, Ball State University, CST Public Affairs Office

    Date Taken: 06.08.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 16:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 967614
    VIRIN: 250608-O-MN346-5195
    Filename: DOD_111090222
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hand Grenade Assault Course | 1st Regiment, Advanced Camp, by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1st Regiment
    Army ROTC
    be all you can be
    Advanced Camp
    CST 2025

