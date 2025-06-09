Hand Grenade Assault Course | 1st Regiment, Advanced Camp

Cadets assigned to 1st Regiment, Advanced Camp, participate in the Hand Grenade Assault Course on Fort Knox, Ky., June 12, 2024. Each lane consists of seven tasks, requiring Cadets to navigate various obstacles while engaging targets by throwing practice grenades from five different positions. | Video by Andrew Berger, Ball State University, CST Public Affairs Office
