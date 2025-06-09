Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Holloman Evaporation Pond B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing

    B-roll of the Evaporation Pond at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 20, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 15:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967612
    VIRIN: 250620-F-WJ136-1001
    Filename: DOD_111090194
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holloman Evaporation Pond B-roll, by SrA Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HAFB
    HollomanAFB
    HollomanEvaporationPond

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download