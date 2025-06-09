Wreath Laying Ceremony to Honor George Washington's Fallen Troops

Historical reenactors portraying revolutionary era founding fathers including Ben Franklin, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson and George Washington took part in a wreath laying ceremony at the eternal flame in Washington Square park on June 15th, 2025. It was to honor the unknown dead who died under Washington's command and conducted in conjunction with the Army's 250th Birthday Celebrations which took place throughout Philadelphia on June 13th -14th, 2025.
|06.15.2025
|06.20.2025 15:51
|B-Roll
|967611
|250615-A-EL344-8446
|DOD_111090184
|00:09:52
|PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|1
|1
