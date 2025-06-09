Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wreath Laying Ceremony to Honor George Washington's Fallen Troops

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tobey 

    361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Historical reenactors portraying revolutionary era founding fathers including Ben Franklin, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson and George Washington took part in a wreath laying ceremony at the eternal flame in Washington Square park on June 15th, 2025. It was to honor the unknown dead who died under Washington's command and conducted in conjunction with the Army's 250th Birthday Celebrations which took place throughout Philadelphia on June 13th -14th, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 15:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967611
    VIRIN: 250615-A-EL344-8446
    Filename: DOD_111090184
    Length: 00:09:52
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wreath Laying Ceremony to Honor George Washington's Fallen Troops, by SSG Christopher Tobey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Philadelphia
    George Washington
    This We'll Defend
    army250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download