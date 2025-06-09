Wreath Laying Ceremony to Honor George Washington's Fallen Troops

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/967611" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Historical reenactors portraying revolutionary era founding fathers including Ben Franklin, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson and George Washington took part in a wreath laying ceremony at the eternal flame in Washington Square park on June 15th, 2025. It was to honor the unknown dead who died under Washington's command and conducted in conjunction with the Army's 250th Birthday Celebrations which took place throughout Philadelphia on June 13th -14th, 2025.