    Flag Day event with BG Hershkowitz at the Betsy Ross House

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tobey 

    361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Deputy Commanding General of the 99th Readiness Division BG Daniel Hershkowitz was in Philadelphia, PA on June 14th, 2025 where he took part in a ceremony honoring Flag Day at the Betsy Ross House and celebrated the Army's 250th Birthday. Following a brief message from BG Hershkowitz, a couple troops of Boy and Girl Scouts conducted a flag retirement ceremony.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 15:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967607
    VIRIN: 250614-A-EL344-7877
    Filename: DOD_111090138
    Length: 00:04:39
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Philadelphia
    This We'll Defend
    Betsy Ross House
    99th RD
    army250

