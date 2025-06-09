Deputy Commanding General of the 99th Readiness Division BG Daniel Hershkowitz was in Philadelphia, PA on June 14th, 2025 where he took part in a ceremony honoring Flag Day at the Betsy Ross House and celebrated the Army's 250th Birthday. Following a brief message from BG Hershkowitz, a couple troops of Boy and Girl Scouts conducted a flag retirement ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2025 15:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967607
|VIRIN:
|250614-A-EL344-7877
|Filename:
|DOD_111090138
|Length:
|00:04:39
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Flag Day event with BG Hershkowitz at the Betsy Ross House, by SSG Christopher Tobey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.