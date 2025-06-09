Army 250 Birthday Celebration on Independence Mall

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Vice Chief of Staff of the Army General James J. Mingus, led a cake cutting ceremony on Independence Mall, in Philadelphia in honor of the Army's 250th Birthday. Numerous booths and other events took place around the festivities including a booth sponsored by the Army Recruiting command that taught a group of teenagers drill and ceremony and let them get a taste of the Army's ACFT.