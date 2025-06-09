Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army 250 Birthday Celebration on Independence Mall

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tobey 

    361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Vice Chief of Staff of the Army General James J. Mingus, led a cake cutting ceremony on Independence Mall, in Philadelphia in honor of the Army's 250th Birthday. Numerous booths and other events took place around the festivities including a booth sponsored by the Army Recruiting command that taught a group of teenagers drill and ceremony and let them get a taste of the Army's ACFT.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 15:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967603
    VIRIN: 250614-A-EL344-5371
    Filename: DOD_111090040
    Length: 00:06:50
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army 250 Birthday Celebration on Independence Mall, by SSG Christopher Tobey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Philadelphia
    cake cutting ceremony
    USAREC
    VCSA
    army250

