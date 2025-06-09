Army 250 Birthday Celebration on Independence Mall

Vice Chief of Staff of the Army General James J. Mingus, led a cake cutting ceremony on Independence Mall, in Philadelphia in honor of the Army's 250th Birthday. Numerous booths and other events took place around the festivities including a booth sponsored by the Army Recruiting command that taught a group of teenagers drill and ceremony and let them get a taste of the Army's ACFT.
|06.14.2025
|06.20.2025 15:49
|B-Roll
|967603
|250614-A-EL344-5371
|DOD_111090040
|00:06:50
|PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|1
|1
