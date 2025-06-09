Nate Boyer, a former Green Beret and NFL player led a 2.5 mile fun-run around the Philadelphia Art Museum in honor of the Army's 250th Birthday, which finished on the Rocky Stares. Many current and former soldiers participated and in the run and the Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleaders and Drum Line cheered on the finishers. Nate Boyer co-founded Merging Vets with Players (MVP) a Non-profit that empowers military, veterans, and professional athletes to thrive when the uniform comes off, through fitness, health, and wellness programs.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2025 15:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967600
|VIRIN:
|250614-A-EL344-6690
|Filename:
|DOD_111090029
|Length:
|00:06:07
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Nate Boyer Army Birthday Fun Run, by SSG Christopher Tobey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.