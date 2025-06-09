Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nate Boyer Army Birthday Fun Run

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tobey 

    361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Nate Boyer, a former Green Beret and NFL player led a 2.5 mile fun-run around the Philadelphia Art Museum in honor of the Army's 250th Birthday, which finished on the Rocky Stares. Many current and former soldiers participated and in the run and the Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleaders and Drum Line cheered on the finishers. Nate Boyer co-founded Merging Vets with Players (MVP) a Non-profit that empowers military, veterans, and professional athletes to thrive when the uniform comes off, through fitness, health, and wellness programs.

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 15:53
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US

