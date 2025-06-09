USS New York Departs Naval Station Norfolk for Atlantic Alliance 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NORFOLK, Va. – (June 20, 2025) The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) departs Naval Station Norfolk, June 20, in support of Atlantic Alliance 2025 (AA25). U.S. 2nd Fleet and II Marine Expeditionary Force, alongside Allies from the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, will conduct AA25, the premier East Coast naval integration exercise designed to rehearse, train, and refine U.S. Navy and Marine Corps amphibious capabilities while improving interoperability with our Allies in the littoral environment. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anderson Branch)