USS New York Departs Naval Station Norfolk for Atlantic Alliance 2025

NORFOLK, Va. – (June 20, 2025) The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) departs Naval Station Norfolk, June 20, in support of Atlantic Alliance 2025 (AA25). U.S. 2nd Fleet and II Marine Expeditionary Force, alongside Allies from the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, will conduct AA25, the premier East Coast naval integration exercise designed to rehearse, train, and refine U.S. Navy and Marine Corps amphibious capabilities while improving interoperability with our Allies in the littoral environment. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anderson Branch)
|06.20.2025
|06.20.2025 14:53
|B-Roll
|967599
|250620-N-KK394-2001
|2001
|DOD_111090025
|00:01:00
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|2
|2
