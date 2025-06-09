Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS New York Departs Naval Station Norfolk for Atlantic Alliance 2025

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Anderson Branch 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    NORFOLK, Va. – (June 20, 2025) The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) departs Naval Station Norfolk, June 20, in support of Atlantic Alliance 2025 (AA25). U.S. 2nd Fleet and II Marine Expeditionary Force, alongside Allies from the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, will conduct AA25, the premier East Coast naval integration exercise designed to rehearse, train, and refine U.S. Navy and Marine Corps amphibious capabilities while improving interoperability with our Allies in the littoral environment. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anderson Branch)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 14:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967599
    VIRIN: 250620-N-KK394-2001
    PIN: 2001
    Filename: DOD_111090025
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

