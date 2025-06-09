Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Parade on Independence Mall for Army 250

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tobey 

    361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Deputy Commanding General of the 99th Readiness Division BG Daniel Hershkowitz was in Philadelphia, PA on June 14th, 2025 where he led a parade which celebrated the Army's 250th Birthday on Independence Mall.

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 15:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967591
    VIRIN: 250614-A-EL344-1427
    Filename: DOD_111089991
    Length: 00:04:49
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Philadelphia
    USAREC
    VCSA
    99thRD
    army250
    This We'll Defend

