250 Enlist on Army 250

Two hundred fifty future soldiers took the oath of enlistment with Vice Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James Mingus on June 14, 2025 on Independence Mall in Philadelphia, PA on the Army's 250th Birthday. Each of the enlistees received a coin and had their recruiters and family involved.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2025 15:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967590
|VIRIN:
|250614-A-EL344-2954
|Filename:
|DOD_111089986
|Length:
|00:03:59
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
