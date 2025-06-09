As part of our "What’s around NAWDC / NAS Fallon?" series, this video aims to showcase local happenings and foster community awareness. We're featuring the Stewart Father's Day Powwow, one of four public powwows less than an hour's drive from NAS Fallon, and one of eight throughout Nevada.
The Stewart Father's Day Powwow is an annual, three-day event held every June at the historic Stewart Indian School Cultural Center & Museum in Carson City, Nevada. It is a significant gathering that celebrates American Indian heritage, history, and pride, bringing together dancers, drummers, artists, and crafters from across the northwestern Nevada region.
The powwow has been held annually since 1990 (though some sources suggest it began in 1982) at the Stewart Indian School, which served as Nevada's only off-reservation Indian boarding school from 1890 to 1980. The event is a way to honor ancestors, celebrate tribal heritage, and connect with the history of the school, which is now a cultural center and museum dedicated to healing, research, exhibitions, art, and storytelling. It's a special time for alumni and their families to return "home" to the campus.
Master of Ceremonies: Skush Poodry (Sac & Fox Nation)
Arena Director: Art Martinez (Chumash)
Stewart Indian School Cultural Center & Museum
5500 Snyder Ave, Carson City NV
Video by Timothy & Atom Klanderud
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2025 13:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|967589
|VIRIN:
|250620-N-KF756-8375
|Filename:
|DOD_111089974
|Length:
|01:05:52
|Location:
|CARSON, NEVADA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, STEWART FATHER'S DAY POWWOW, by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.