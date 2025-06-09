Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    STEWART FATHER'S DAY POWWOW

    CARSON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2025

    Video by Timothy Klanderud 

    Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC)

    As part of our "What’s around NAWDC / NAS Fallon?" series, this video aims to showcase local happenings and foster community awareness. We're featuring the Stewart Father's Day Powwow, one of four public powwows less than an hour's drive from NAS Fallon, and one of eight throughout Nevada.

    The Stewart Father's Day Powwow is an annual, three-day event held every June at the historic Stewart Indian School Cultural Center & Museum in Carson City, Nevada. It is a significant gathering that celebrates American Indian heritage, history, and pride, bringing together dancers, drummers, artists, and crafters from across the northwestern Nevada region.

    The powwow has been held annually since 1990 (though some sources suggest it began in 1982) at the Stewart Indian School, which served as Nevada's only off-reservation Indian boarding school from 1890 to 1980. The event is a way to honor ancestors, celebrate tribal heritage, and connect with the history of the school, which is now a cultural center and museum dedicated to healing, research, exhibitions, art, and storytelling. It's a special time for alumni and their families to return "home" to the campus.

    Master of Ceremonies: Skush Poodry (Sac & Fox Nation)

    Arena Director: Art Martinez (Chumash)

    Stewart Indian School Cultural Center & Museum
    5500 Snyder Ave, Carson City NV

    Video by Timothy & Atom Klanderud

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 13:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967589
    VIRIN: 250620-N-KF756-8375
    Filename: DOD_111089974
    Length: 01:05:52
    Location: CARSON, NEVADA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, STEWART FATHER'S DAY POWWOW, by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Native American
    NAS Fallon
    Pow wow
    powwow
    indigenous
    NAWDC

