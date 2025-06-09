video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As part of our "What’s around NAWDC / NAS Fallon?" series, this video aims to showcase local happenings and foster community awareness. We're featuring the Stewart Father's Day Powwow, one of four public powwows less than an hour's drive from NAS Fallon, and one of eight throughout Nevada.



The Stewart Father's Day Powwow is an annual, three-day event held every June at the historic Stewart Indian School Cultural Center & Museum in Carson City, Nevada. It is a significant gathering that celebrates American Indian heritage, history, and pride, bringing together dancers, drummers, artists, and crafters from across the northwestern Nevada region.



The powwow has been held annually since 1990 (though some sources suggest it began in 1982) at the Stewart Indian School, which served as Nevada's only off-reservation Indian boarding school from 1890 to 1980. The event is a way to honor ancestors, celebrate tribal heritage, and connect with the history of the school, which is now a cultural center and museum dedicated to healing, research, exhibitions, art, and storytelling. It's a special time for alumni and their families to return "home" to the campus.



Master of Ceremonies: Skush Poodry (Sac & Fox Nation)



Arena Director: Art Martinez (Chumash)



Stewart Indian School Cultural Center & Museum

5500 Snyder Ave, Carson City NV



Video by Timothy & Atom Klanderud