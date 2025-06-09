Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Wreath-laying ceremony at Tomb of the Unknown Revolutionary Soldier in Philadelphia

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey 

    362nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    B-roll of a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Revolutionary Soldier during the Army 250th birthday celebrations in Philadelphia June 15, 2025. The Army executed several outreach events to enhance public awareness of the Army’s mission and to help the community celebrate the Army’s 250th birthday. The Army was born in Philadelphia, and the Army recognizes the support and sacrifices the city has provided for 250 years in support of freedom.

    Date Taken: 06.15.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 12:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967587
    VIRIN: 250615-A-OE370-9941
    Filename: DOD_111089751
    Length: 00:11:09
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Philadelphia
    wreath laying ceremony
    Independence Hall
    army250
    This We'll Defend
    #Army250

