Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Contingency Operations and Preparedness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.20.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Hernandez 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    The Coast Guard dedicates the month of June to increase awareness of the Service’s contingency planning efforts, June 20, 2025. Always ready for any contingency, the Coast Guard is maximizing America’s return on investment in our people and capabilities. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Hernandez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 12:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 967586
    VIRIN: 250620-G-YI678-1001
    Filename: DOD_111089736
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Coast Guard
    Contingency Operations and Homeland Security
    contigency

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download