Benjamin Franklin impersonator interview reflecting on Army 250

Mitchell Kramer, a Benjamin Franklin interpreter was one of a handful of historical interpreters who were present for the Army's 250th Birthday celebrations in Philadelphia, PA. He answered questions, in character, and reflected on what our country today can learn from our forefathers.