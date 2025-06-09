U.S. Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, return to their loved ones at Harrisburg International Airport in Middletown, Pennsylvania, June 18, 2025. These Soldiers returned home from a year-long deployment to Europe and were greeted by senior Pennsylvania National Guard leaders including Maj. Gen. John Pippy, The Adjutant General of Pennsylvania, and Maj. Gen. Laura McHugh, Deputy Adjutant General-Army. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2025 11:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967584
|VIRIN:
|250618-Z-IK914-2212
|Filename:
|DOD_111089702
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 56SBCT homecoming, by MAJ Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
