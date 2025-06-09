Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    56SBCT homecoming

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Video by Maj. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, return to their loved ones at Harrisburg International Airport in Middletown, Pennsylvania, June 18, 2025. These Soldiers returned home from a year-long deployment to Europe and were greeted by senior Pennsylvania National Guard leaders including Maj. Gen. John Pippy, The Adjutant General of Pennsylvania, and Maj. Gen. Laura McHugh, Deputy Adjutant General-Army. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 11:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967584
    VIRIN: 250618-Z-IK914-2212
    Filename: DOD_111089702
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 56SBCT homecoming, by MAJ Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    homecoming
    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team
    28th Infantry Division
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Deployment
    JMTG-U

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download