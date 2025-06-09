BG Daniel Hershkowitz Flag Ceremony and Army Birthday

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/967583" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Deputy Commanding General of the 99th Readiness Division BG Daniel Hershkowitz was in Philadelphia, PA on June 14th, 2025 where he took part in a ceremony honoring Flag Day at the Betsy Ross House and led a parade which celebrated the Army's 250th Birthday on Independence Mall. In this interview he reflects on the significance of both the flag, and the Army's 250 year legacy.