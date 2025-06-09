BG Daniel Hershkowitz Flag Ceremony and Army Birthday

Deputy Commanding General of the 99th Readiness Division BG Daniel Hershkowitz was in Philadelphia, PA on June 14th, 2025 where he took part in a ceremony honoring Flag Day at the Betsy Ross House and led a parade which celebrated the Army's 250th Birthday on Independence Mall. In this interview he reflects on the significance of both the flag, and the Army's 250 year legacy.
