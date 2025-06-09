Scouts Interviews at the Betsy Ross House

Multiple Scout Troops participated in a ceremony at the Betsy Ross House in Philadelphia, PA that honored Flag Day and coincided with the Army's 250th Birthday on June 14th, 2025. The troops discussed the experience as well as reflected on The American Flag, The U.S. Army, Scouting and the importance of knowing your history. Interviewees include:
Curtis Wiseley (0:00 - 2:05)
Patrick Pate (2:05 - 2:49)
Cammon Wiseley (2:49 - 4:19)
Emily Ellis (4:19 - 5:47)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2025 12:03
|Category:
|Interviews
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
