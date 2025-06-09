Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Scouts Interviews at the Betsy Ross House

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tobey 

    361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Multiple Scout Troops participated in a ceremony at the Betsy Ross House in Philadelphia, PA that honored Flag Day and coincided with the Army's 250th Birthday on June 14th, 2025. The troops discussed the experience as well as reflected on The American Flag, The U.S. Army, Scouting and the importance of knowing your history. Interviewees include:
    Curtis Wiseley (0:00 - 2:05)
    Patrick Pate (2:05 - 2:49)
    Cammon Wiseley (2:49 - 4:19)
    Emily Ellis (4:19 - 5:47)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 12:03
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 967581
    VIRIN: 250614-A-EL344-3751
    Filename: DOD_111089676
    Length: 00:05:47
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Boy Scouts of America
    This We'll Defend
    Philadelphia PA
    Betsy Ross House
    army250

