    506th, 39th Military Police Detachment conduct Tactical Casualty Care training

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Nicolas A. Cloward 

    96th Troop Command

    Soldiers from the 506th and 39th Military Police Detachments, 420th Chemical Battalion, 96th Troop Command of the Washington Army National Guard conducted tactical casualty-care drills at the Information Operations Readiness Center, Joint Base Lewis‑McChord, Wash., on June 18, 2025. The instruction was part of their annual training, held June 16–30. U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Veenker, detachment sergeant for the 506th, describes the exercises. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Nicolas A. Cloward)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 11:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967580
    VIRIN: 250618-Z-QD330-1001
    Filename: DOD_111089667
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 506th, 39th Military Police Detachment conduct Tactical Casualty Care training, by SFC Nicolas A. Cloward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Washington Army National Guard
    39th Military Police Detachments
    506th Military Police Detachments
    Information Operations Readiness Center

