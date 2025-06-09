506th, 39th Military Police Detachment conduct Tactical Casualty Care training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the 506th and 39th Military Police Detachments, 420th Chemical Battalion, 96th Troop Command of the Washington Army National Guard conducted tactical casualty-care drills at the Information Operations Readiness Center, Joint Base Lewis‑McChord, Wash., on June 18, 2025. The instruction was part of their annual training, held June 16–30. U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Veenker, detachment sergeant for the 506th, describes the exercises. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Nicolas A. Cloward)