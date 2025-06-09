New Recruit and Recruiters Interviews Army 250

Two hundred fifty future soldiers took the oath of enlistment with Vice Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James Mingus on June 14, 2025 on Independence Mall in Philadelphia, PA. A few of the new recruits and their recruiters reflect on the experience. They include:
First Sergeant Christopher Dollar (0:00 - 1:13)
Private Walter Gillette (1:13 - 2:21)
Staff Sergeant Mark Cook (2:21 - 3:35)
