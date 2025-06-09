Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Recruit and Recruiters Interviews Army 250

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tobey 

    361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Two hundred fifty future soldiers took the oath of enlistment with Vice Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James Mingus on June 14, 2025 on Independence Mall in Philadelphia, PA. A few of the new recruits and their recruiters reflect on the experience. They include:

    First Sergeant Christopher Dollar (0:00 - 1:13)
    Private Walter Gillette (1:13 - 2:21)
    Staff Sergeant Mark Cook (2:21 - 3:35)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 12:05
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 967579
    VIRIN: 250614-A-EL344-8948
    Filename: DOD_111089657
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    This work, New Recruit and Recruiters Interviews Army 250, by SSG Christopher Tobey, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    Philadelphia
    USAREC
    This We'll Defend
    VCSA
    army250

