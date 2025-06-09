New Recruit and Recruiters Interviews Army 250

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/967579" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Two hundred fifty future soldiers took the oath of enlistment with Vice Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James Mingus on June 14, 2025 on Independence Mall in Philadelphia, PA. A few of the new recruits and their recruiters reflect on the experience. They include:



First Sergeant Christopher Dollar (0:00 - 1:13)

Private Walter Gillette (1:13 - 2:21)

Staff Sergeant Mark Cook (2:21 - 3:35)