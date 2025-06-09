Nate Boyer Army Birthday Fun Run

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Nate Boyer, a former Green Beret and NFL player led a 2.5 mile fun-run around the Philadelphia Art Museum in honor of the Army's 250th Birthday, which finished on the Rocky Stares. Many current and former soldiers participated and in the run and the Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleaders and Drum Line cheered on the finishers. Nate Boyer co-founded Merging Vets with Players (MVP) a Non-profit that empowers military, veterans, and professional athletes to thrive when the uniform comes off, through fitness, health, and wellness programs.